RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/29 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris by night, salsa by the Seine
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
  • media
    International report
    Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Domestic violence Feminism France

French national forum on domestic violence opens as 101st femicide is recorded

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) leads a meeting of the G7 Advisory Council for Equality between Women and Men as part of the 'Day of Dialogue', with French Junior Minister for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa (L), United Nations Under-Secretary-Gen Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

France launches it national forum - or grenelle - on domestic violence in Paris today, after the 101st victim of a feminicide died yesterday.

The woman was killed by her husband. The man allegedly beat his 92-year-old wife to death with his cane.

Over 80 participants will be attending the forum, including ten ministers among which will be Marlène Schiappa, the  minister for equality. Police officers, lawyers and various association representatives are also taking part in the event, and families of victims of feminicides will attend too.

The families of the victims will be marching before the forum opens, from the Grenelle cemetery in Paris to the Hôtel Matignon, the offical residence of the prime minister, where the event will be taking place.

Workshops on domestic violence prevention and victim support are planned for the day.

Schiappa revealed last week that a special fund of one million euros will be allocated to associations who are fighting domestic abuse “on the ground”. Some, however, feel this amount is too low.

Feminist associations are hoping for a 'Marshall plan', with the government unlocking at least 500 million euros to fight domestic violence.

The National Federation of Women's Solidarity is asking for the creation of 2,000 new beds in emergency accommodation centers, better sexism prevention classes at school, the creation specific judicial bodies, and an improved training on domestic violence for police officers.

France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will announce  the first “emergency measures” to eradicate this problem which has been drawing more and more attention from the public.

“Domestic violence and feminicides will not stop after the Grenelle ends”, Schiappa said. “it’s a long term work”, the minister added.

The conclusions drawn from the Grenelle will be publicised on November 25, the international day of prevention of violence against women.

Last year, the government recorded 121 feminicides in France.

The phone number 3919 is dedicated to victims and witnesses of domestic violence.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.