Paris Weather heatwave Summer Drought

French 2019 heatwaves claimed 1500 lives

By
People cool off in the sea in Nice as a heatwave hits much of the country, France, 27 June 2019.

Heatwaves in June and July caused about 1,500 more deaths than usual in France over that period, though the figure was far lower than in the summer of 2003, the country's health minister said on Sunday.

This summer's death toll was significantly lower than the disastrous summer of 2003, when an estimated 15,000 people died during an August heatwave.

"We have 1,500 deaths recorded, more than the average for these months, so that's 10 times fewer deaths than the 2003 heatwave," Buzyn told French radio.

This year's heatwaves hit France in June and July, with a new record temperature of 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded in the south on June 28.

While the 2003 heatwave lasted 20 days in all, this year's lasted for 18, in two separate heatwaves, the second covering a large part of France, Buzyn added.

The authorities' preventive measures helped keep the death rate well below the high numbers experienced in 2003, she added.

The 2003 heatwave was the deadliest recorded in France, with the central and Paris regions hardest hit.

