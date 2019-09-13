RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, and the …
Spotlight on France episode 15
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/13 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Kinshasha, Lagos, Tokyo, Paris: guitarist Kiala travels with …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, …
  • media
    International report
    Tunisian election preview: When too much choice leaves you no …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Seychelles, blazing a trail in marine conservation
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hong Kong protests
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Tax evasion Nicolas Sarkozy French politics

Balkany affair: French political power couple jailed for fraud

By
media File photo of Levallois-Perret Mayor Patrick Balkany at the Palace of Justice in Paris, May 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French court has convicted veteran right-wing political kingmaker Patrick Balkany and his wife for hiding millions of euros worth of assets from the French tax authorities, sentencing them both to jail terms. 

The Paris tribunal convicted the 71-year-old to 4 years jail and ordered his immediate arrest. His wife Isabelle was slapped with a three-year sentence but not immediately taken into custody, which is usually the case for short jail terms.

The couple were convicted of hiding two luxury residences as well as other assets, avoiding paying some 4 million euros in taxes.

Both were also banned from holding public office for 10 years.

Balkany, a friend of former president Nicolas Sarkozy, has served as the mayor of Levallois-Perret, a wealthy suburb of Paris, since 1983, with his wife Isabelle his deputy.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, Patrick Balkany’s lawyer called the immediate arrest warrant a “totally useless humiliation” and said he would appeal.

The French public has followed this trial with interest as the well-connected, well-heeled Balkanys were considered political power players in France.

The Balkanys had been under investigation since 2013 after a former political associate told judges that he had put millions of euros into a Swiss bank account under the control of Patrick Balkany.

This is not the first time they have been convicted, either. In 1996, they were given suspended prison sentences for using municipal employees for their own personal use, including using one as a driver.

The pair are awaiting a second verdict next month for a separate trial where they were charged with corruption and money laundering.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.