RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, and the …
Spotlight on France episode 15
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, …
  • media
    International report
    Tunisian election preview: When too much choice leaves you no …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hong Kong protests
  • media
    International report
    What place for wheat in Africa?
  • media
    World music matters
    Ibibio Sound Machine: The united colours of music
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris France Transport train Bus Pensions

Transport blocked in Paris Friday morning as metro workers strike

By
media A metro by the Eiffel Tower. Friday this line (6) and nine others are closed due to a strike by workers over pension reforms. Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Nearly every metro line is closed in Paris on Friday morning, as expected following a call to strike by workers with the RATP, the company that manages the system, against pension reforms.

Ten out of 16 lines are closed for the whole day. Road traffic has been building up during the morning rush hour.

Lines 4, 7, 8 and 9, along with the RER A and B are the only lines running, and will be open only during rush hour (6:30-9am, and 5-8pm), and only on certain branches, with limited number of stops and trains (one out of three or four).

Some stations are closed, including Montparnasse, Opera and Gare de l’Est.

The only fully-operational lines are 1 and 14, which are automated. One out of three busses is running, and one out of two trams.

Traffic will return to normal at 5:30am on Saturday morning, ahead of the RATP’s first test of running the metros all night over the weekend.

La RATP has apologised to travellers, and says it has deployed 1,000 agents to provide security and information.

Many companies have recommended their employees work from home.

Some 200 kilometres of traffic jams have been recorded in the Paris area.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.