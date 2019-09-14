RFI in 16 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Tsipras' nemesis
  Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/13 13h00 GMT
  Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/12 13h00 GMT
  Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/11 13h00 GMT
  13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Black model art show challenges France's colour blindness
  • media
    Tsipras' nemesis
    Tsipras’ nemesis
  • media
    World music matters
    Kinshasa, Lagos, Tokyo, Paris: guitarist Kiala travels with Afrobeat
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, …
  • media
    International report
    Tunisian election preview: When too much choice leaves you no …
France
France Police

Nantes police chief demoted after enquiry into death of raver 'Steve'

By
media A muriel in the city of Nantes in hommage of Steve Maia Canico who drowned following a police intervention. AFP Photos/Loic Venance

An enquiry into the tragic events that lead to the death of young techno fan Steve Maia Caniço in June has found a "lack of judgement" on the part of the police. The interior ministry said the police chief responsible for regional operations on the night of 21 June has been demoted. 

A "lack of judgement". That is the finding of report by the Inspector General ordered by France's interior minister Christophe Castaner on 26 July.

The report describes how a police intervention was conducted on the evening of a music festival in Nantes, during which 24-year-old Steve Maia Caniço drowned.

The blame is attributed to divisional police commissioner Grégoire Chassaing, who the report says ordered the intervention.

The Castaner announced on Friday that the Chassaing would be demoted to a position with no law enforcement responsibilities.

The report stopped short of apporting blame for who was responsible for Caniço's death so as not to compromise a judicial investigation that is underway.

Swept away

Caniço went missing on the night of 21 June after officers moved in to disperse techno music fans at a free concert in the city of Nantes.

More than a dozen concertgoers fell into the nearby Loire River during the ensuing clashes, prompting accusations of excessive force by police trying to shut the party down.

Footage posted on social media showed scenes of chaos as officers carrying batons and firing tear gas moved in on the revellers by the river.

Local authorities said 14 people were pulled from the water after the clashes.

Caniço's friends, who said he did not know how to swim, feared he had been swept away in the confusion.

His disappearance led to fierce criticism over the tactics used by police, already under fire for heavy-handed interventions during weekly Yellow Vest anti-government protests that erupted in November.

 

