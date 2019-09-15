Chartres commemorates 75th anniversary of liberation

Chartres, located 95 km south-west of Paris, was liberated four days before the French capital in August 1944.
The event was marked a parade accompanied by a marching band from Place du Chatelet to the city’s majestic Notre Dame Cathedral.
Locals and city officials paid tribute to those who fought for the liberation of the city.
Onlookers were also treated to the sight of vintage cars and military vehicles of the World War 2 era rolling along the streets of Chartres.
General Charles de Gaulle, the symbol of French resistance during World War 2, stopped in Chartres in August 1944 and addressed the crowd before heading on to participate in the liberation of Paris.