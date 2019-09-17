RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, and the …
Spotlight on France episode 15
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/13 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Black model art show challenges France's colour blindness
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tsipras’ nemesis
  • media
    World music matters
    Kinshasa, Lagos, Tokyo, Paris: guitarist Kiala travels with Afrobeat
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, …
  • media
    International report
    Tunisian election preview: When too much choice leaves you no …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Emmanuel Macron Immigration Elections Security France Marine Le Pen

Macron urges government to 'face up to immigration issues'

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron has opted for a tougher stand on immigration, a key policy proposal of Marine Le Pen's National Rally Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

With less than two weeks to go before French parliament begins debate on immigration, President Emmanuel Macron has urged his government to take an honest look at the problem and not leave it in the hands of the extreme right.

"We cannot afford to ignore the problem," Macron insisted Monday, urging party and government members to be firm with people who abuse the asylum system.

"While trying to be humanist, we have been lax," he said, warning his Republic on the Move party, LaREM, against becoming a "party of the bourgeois", cut off from the day-to-day realities of the working classes.

"The bourgeoisie have no problem with migrants because they don't see them. But the working classes do," Macron said, adding that they were being seduced by Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration far-right National Rally.

Abuse of asylum system

"I believe in our asylum system," he continued. "But it is being diverted from its original path by trafficking networks and people who abuse the system."

During his election campaign in 2017, the president outlined his plans to address the feeling of "cultural insecurity", felt by working classes confronted with the influx of migrants, which had made them prey to the populist rhetoric of Le Pen.

Critics and opposition members, however, see the 41-year-old’s move as reaching out to right-wing voters ahead of next year's 2020 municipal elections and the 2022 presidential vote.

"Emmanuel Macron has clearly launched his presidential campaign," Marine Le Pen told BFM TV on Tuesday.

'Electioneering'

The presidential runner-up to Macron in 2017, Le Pen accused him of "electioneering", saying the president had "seen and heard nothing" since his election.

Last year, Macron's governing centrist party pushed through a bill that tightens the rules around asylum. But, Le Pen says, "Proposals to prevent abuse of the asylum system were all shot down by his own party members." She called instead for a referendum on the right to nationality and family reunification.

The French National Assembly is due to debate the matter on 30 September until 2 October, with a view to revaluating the budget for urgent medical assistance for migrants in France's 200 centres across the country.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.