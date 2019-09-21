Long, strange trip for Disneyland Paris tourist who went missing after taking LSD

The daily newspaper Le Parisien reported that about 30 firefighters – including ten divers – a dozen policemen, dogs, a gendarmerie helicopter equipped with a thermal camera and some 80 Disneyland staff were mobilised to search for the man, when his female companion reported him missing.
The man had thrown himself into the body of water while feeling the effects of the hallucinogenic drug, which had been given to him by his companion – who then panicked when he did not rise to the surface.
The man, who lives in Switzerland, was found alive at 00:30am. The couple spent the rest of their evening in police custody for the consumption of narcotics.