RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Unesco’s 2019 World Heritage List
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/19 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/18 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Unesco’s 2019 World Heritage List
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Abdou Mboup: master of the griot "cell phone"
  • media
    International report
    8K resolution screens unveiled at Berlin's IFA
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Scorched grapes, paying family caregivers, and France's …
  • media
    International report
    The harsh realities behind hazelnut harvesting
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Heritage

Heritage day rebounds as Paris rids itself of cars, protesters

By
media A room of the Elysée Palace open for European Heritage Days. Pierre HOUNSFIELD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Despite the lack of sunshine, European heritage day in Paris on Sunday was a brighter affair than on Saturday – when hordes of police and protesters, coupled with transport chaos, proved hugely disruptive for visitors.

Known in French as the Journées du Patrimoine, heritage days are when public and private buildings normally off-limits to the public are open for all.

While several sites cancelled their participation in this year’s European Heritage Days – with monuments such as the Arc de Triomphe and the Grand Palais remaining closed – other venues were welcoming visitors for Sunday only.

Of the 18 sites that were shuttered Saturday, 11 are opening their doors on Sunday – and it’s still possible to register for certain visits that require pre-booked tickets.

The Elysée Palace, the Ministry of Culture and the National Assembly, typically popular spots with heritage visitors, are among those requiring tickets.

Parisians who haven’t pre-booked a venue can still take advantage of the thousands of other sites open to the public.

The restaurant wagon from the Orient Express. FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP

Discover a WWII bunker under the Gare de l'Est station, the Clock Tower at the Gare de Lyon, or the old Panhard Levassor factories in the 13th arrondissement. You can also visit RFI’s old home at the Maison de la Radio.

The theme of the 36th edition of European Heritage Days is "arts and entertainment".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.