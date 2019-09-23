RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Unesco’s 2019 World Heritage List
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/19 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Books to motivate mind, body and spirit
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Unesco’s 2019 World Heritage List
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Abdou Mboup: master of the griot "cell phone"
  • media
    International report
    8K resolution screens unveiled at Berlin's IFA
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Scorched grapes, paying family caregivers, and France's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France

French gamers raise over 3.5 million euros for science

By
media #ZEVENT2019 @ZeratoRSC2

A French streaming charity event, "Z Event", has held a marathon video gaming session at the week end, helping to raise over 3.5 million euros to fund research at the Pasteur Institute.

The gamers also earned heartfelt congratulations from French President Emmanuel Macron for their contribution to the Pasteur Institute.

The event started on Friday 20 September at 6 PM in Montpellier and ended at 1 AM Monday morning. It consisted of over 54 hours of live-streaming and video games with 54 gamers playing on their respective Twitch channels.

The gamers requested funds from members of their “commu” or community of followers.

Z Event 2019 was the fourth edition – and broke all records for the French charity event.

It was created by Adrien Nougaret (ZeratoR) and Alexandre Dachary (Dach) in 2016 when Z Event raised 170,000 euros for Save the Children NGO.

For its second edition, in September 2018, Z Event raised 500,000 euros for the Red Cross, namely to provide relief funds for victims of hurricane Irma.

Last year, in November, 40 streamers managed to collect over 1 million euros for Doctors Without Borders.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.