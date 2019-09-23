French gamers raise over 3.5 million euros for science

The gamers also earned heartfelt congratulations from French President Emmanuel Macron for their contribution to the Pasteur Institute.
55 gameurs français viennent de lever le temps d’un week-end plus de 3 millions d’euros au profit de l’institut Pasteur.Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 22, 2019
Vous êtes inspirants et vous nous démontrez que tout est possible pour soutenir une cause pour laquelle on croit. Bravo #ZEvent2019 !https://t.co/MlbC69uOs8
The event started on Friday 20 September at 6 PM in Montpellier and ended at 1 AM Monday morning. It consisted of over 54 hours of live-streaming and video games with 54 gamers playing on their respective Twitch channels.
The gamers requested funds from members of their “commu” or community of followers.
Z Event 2019 was the fourth edition – and broke all records for the French charity event.
It was created by Adrien Nougaret (ZeratoR) and Alexandre Dachary (Dach) in 2016 when Z Event raised 170,000 euros for Save the Children NGO.
For its second edition, in September 2018, Z Event raised 500,000 euros for the Red Cross, namely to provide relief funds for victims of hurricane Irma.
Last year, in November, 40 streamers managed to collect over 1 million euros for Doctors Without Borders.