French Police union to protest outside of far-left Mélenchon's office after 'barbaric' comment

France’s police union says it will protest on Thursday at the headquarters of far-left party La France Insoumise, France Unbowed Party, following comments made by leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

France’s interior minister Christophe Castaner demanded on Wednesday that Mélenchon apologise for referring to the police force as “barbaric”.

Mélenchon made the comments during the march for climate on Saturday after having heard stories from protesters of police brutality.

“Yes, yes, they are barbaric. Be careful because they [the police] will not stop now” said the LFI leader.

The comments set alight reactions from the police union, the secretary of the state, the head of the police of Paris and the interior minister Christophe Castaner.

“It is unacceptable the insults directed at our mobile force, who each day, are out there risking their lives to protect the French people,” he tweeted.

Inacceptable insulte à nos forces de l'ordre mobilisées, chaque jour, pour protéger les Français, au péril de leur vie.@JLMelenchon leur doit le respect, et désormais des excuses. https://t.co/luyr2XswkI Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) September 25, 2019

“The only protest for climate in the world that was repressed. An excess of disproportionate violence,” responded Mélenchon to Castaner’s tweet. “After 24 people blinded, 5 mutilated and 2 killed, Castaner is the one who owes the French people an apology. His resignation would be useful” added the firebrand far-left leader.

La seule manif climat au monde réprimée. Un déchaînement de violences disproportionnées. Après 24 éborgnés, 5 mutilés et 2 morts, @CCastaner doit des excuses aux Français. Sa démission serait plus utile puisque le syndicat Alliance le remplace déjà. https://t.co/QbnhhTGeWE Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon) September 25, 2019

The police union Alliance asked Castaner to file an official complaint against Mélenchon, calling his comments “provocative, intimidating and an outrage.”

Coupled with that, it has organized a gathering on Thursday at 11:00 am (9:00 am GMT) outside LFI’s headquarters in Paris.

Mélenchon has called the gathering “illegal” and has asked for protection from the Gendarmes.