Behind the doors of Chateau de Chantilly castle [video]

By
media The Chantilly castle is located 50 km north of Paris. Dhananjay Khadilkar

The European Heritage Days were recently marked in the 50 countries party to the European Cultural Convention. Hundreds of historic sites were opened up to the public. We visited a number of them, inlcuding one of the jewels in the French crown, Château De Chantilly.

Watch the video

Chantilly itself, about 50km north of Paris, is a sizeable town within easy striking distance of many interesting places, including Paris itself.

The chateau forms the centre of Chantilly.Construction started in 1382 and didn’t finish until 1882.

RFI's Dhananjay Khadilkar visited the castle and experienced its mesmerising charm.

