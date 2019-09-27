RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
[Slideshow] Jacques Chirac: friend of Africa
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/27 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/26 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/24 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Collectif Medz Bazar: jewel of the Armenian and Turkish urban …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Notre Dame fallout, bears in the Pyrenees, and when …
  • media
    International report
    Mexico's drug trade: Part 3
  • media
    Cinefile
    Cinefile September 2019 - Port Authority, Du Sable et du Feu
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Camaraderie and Irish attitudes in Nigerian writer’s short story …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France

Correspondent's Call: Leila Molana-Allen on reactions to Jacques Chirac's death in the Middle East

By
media RFI Correspondent's Call RFI

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world for Jacques Chirac, one of France's most internationally minded presidents of recent years.

Mr Chirac had particularly strong links with the Middle East, and Lebanon in particular, where he has left his mark.

Our correspondent Leila Molana-Allen has more from Beirut.

Correspondant Corrs Call - Reactions in the Middle East to Jacques Chirac's death - Leila Molana Allen 27/09/2019 Listen
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.