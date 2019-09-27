Correspondant Corrs Call - Reactions in the Middle East to Jacques Chirac's death - Leila Molana Allen 27/09/2019 Listen
Correspondent's Call: Leila Molana-Allen on reactions to Jacques Chirac's death in the Middle East
RFI Correspondent's Call RFI
Tributes have been pouring in from around the world for Jacques Chirac, one of France's most internationally minded presidents of recent years.
Mr Chirac had particularly strong links with the Middle East, and Lebanon in particular, where he has left his mark.
Our correspondent Leila Molana-Allen has more from Beirut.