RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/27 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/26 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/24 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
  • media
    World music matters
    Collectif Medz Bazar: jewel of the Armenian and Turkish urban …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Notre Dame fallout, bears in the Pyrenees, and when …
  • media
    International report
    Mexico's drug trade: Part 3
  • media
    Cinefile
    Cinefile September 2019 - Port Authority, Du Sable et du Feu
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Yellow Vests gilets jaunes Protests Left-wing

Radical left wing activist Yellow Vest protester released from jail

By
media A Sentinelle security operation car burns in front of the Eiffel Tower, on the sidelines of a demonstration in Paris on February 9, 2019, as the "Yellow Vests" (Gilets Jaunes) protesters took to the streets on February 9th. Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP

A radical left activist arrested in February during Act 13 of the Yellow Vests protests for violence and setting cars on fire, including the Porsche of the chef Christian Etchebest in Paris, has been released after seven months of detention, according to reports.

Thomas P. was arrested on Saturday, February 9 after four hours of protests in Paris. He is also suspected of having burned a Sentinel anti-terrorist vehicle and of taking part in the attack on a prison van near the Champs-Elysées.

He was jailed under a criminal arrest warrant February 12th following his indictment for aggravated "property damage" and "violence against persons with public authority".

Originally from the Bordeaux region, the 26- year-old man was then listed S (State Security) for his membership of "the anarcho-libertarian movement", according to the Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner

In a letter to the media in May from his prison in Fleury-Mérogis, Thomas P. had taken responsibility for some of the actions, including the burning of the car of the media chef, claiming of "fair use of violence" "in response to the legal violence” of the police.

"Like all those who were demonstrating this February 9th, I learned that once again a man had just had his hand torn off by a grenade, and then I did not see anything because of the gas. We decided to stop being victims and to fight. I'm proud of it, proud to have raised my head, proud of not giving in to fear,” he wrote.

After more than seven months in detention, the investigating judges allowed for his release on September 20, according to a judicial source and his lawyers. He was actually released Tuesday and is now under judicial supervision, after the rejection of two prosecutorial appeals, they said.

In Act 13 at the beginning of February, street furniture and cash machines were vandalized during the marches and a dozen cars burned, mainly luxury cars. In front of the National Assembly, a protester in his thirties had his hand torn off after trying to seize a grenade from the ground.

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.