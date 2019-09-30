RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/27 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/26 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Capturing Mosul's liberation through a lens
  • media
    World music matters
    Collectif Medz Bazar: jewel of the Armenian and Turkish urban …
  • media
    International report
    The deadly truth about Mexico's drug lords
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Notre Dame fallout, bears in the Pyrenees, and when …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Justice Court Court case Minister

Former French justice minister convicted in breach-of-secrecy case

By
media Former French justice minister Jean-Jacques Urvoas (R) arrives at the court of justice prior to the start of his trial over charges of breach of professional secrecy in Paris on September 24, 2019. PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP

A French court found a former justice minister guilty Monday of passing on secret details of a tax fraud and corruption investigation to its target, handing him a suspended one-month prison sentence and a 5,000-euro fine.

Jean-Jacques Urvoas, 60, learned about the inquiry against his friend Thierry Solere, a rightwing lawmaker, while serving as justice minister under Socialist president Francois Hollande.

He was charged last year with breach of secrecy and ordered to stand trial at the Republican Court of Justice, which has jurisdiction over government officials.

The court ruling said Urvoas failed to "respect the confidentiality imposed by the nature of the information transmitted to him in his official capacity".

Urvoas argued during the trial last week that the inquiry details, which he passed on to Solere via the Telegram encrypted messaging app, were not confidential.

"If someone gave me the document, it was so I could use it," he told the court.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.