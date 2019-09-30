RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/27 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/26 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/24 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Capturing Mosul's liberation through a lens
  • media
    World music matters
    Collectif Medz Bazar: jewel of the Armenian and Turkish urban …
  • media
    International report
    Mexico's drug trade: part 5
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Notre Dame fallout, bears in the Pyrenees, and when …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Rouen Fire Industrial accident

Schools in Rouen to re-open after massive fire in chemical plant

By
media French ecology transition minister Elisabeth Borne seen at the Elysees Palace, May 2019 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Schools closed due to a fire in a chemical plant in Rouen, have reopened today after being cleaned. But the cause of Wednesday night’s blaze at Lubrizol is still unknown. The Mayor has reassured the public that the authorities have the situation under control.

The Mayor of Rouen, Yvon Robert told the French public news France Info on Monday that he has confidence in the relevant authorities who are investigating the fire and carrying out tests.

The fire broke out at the Lubrizol plant in Rouen last Thursday, sending clouds of black smoke across the city, leading to the closure of schools in the area.

The regional health agency (ARS) on Monday gave the greenlight to re-open the 237 schools, 194 of them had been cleaned.

The closure had affected 55,000 students.

On Sunday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, promised that the government would publish all relevant information about the tests to the public.

This after angry comments filled social media over the weekend, accusing the government and the authorities of covering up the details of the fire.

The Mayor of Rouen also reassured the public that the results of tests would be released to the public as soon as possible.

“We found dust in the courtyards of three schools in particular, and two schools had soot on the window sills, and they have all been cleaned,” he said.

“We want to know why and how the fire got started.”

Ban on the sale of agricultural products

Meanwhile, the Minister for Ecology Transition, Elisabeth Borne admitted that there was a disagreeable smell in the air, but that there was no health risk per se.

“The latest results will be available tomorrow,” she told France Info on Monday, “but what we have seen so far is that there is no problematic air pollution and the dust has shown no pollution until now.”

“What we need is transparence,” she urged, “a site that had been checked ten times in two years is not normal. The factory will remain closed until we know exactly what happened.”

In the meantime, the Prefecture of Police has put in place a ban on the selling of agricultural products in 112 villages around Rouen as a precaution.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.