Several killed in Paris police HQ stabbing attack

The French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe went immediately to the prefecture.
There was no immediate word on the motive for the attack, which took took place around 1:30 pm (1130 GMT) in the heart of the French capital, near Notre-Dame Cathedral.
The area around the police headquarters was sealed off and the nearest metro station was shut for security reasons, the transport authority said.
Police sources told Reuters the attacker was believed to have been a member of staff at the headquarters but there was no immediate confirmation of this.
This is a developping story. More details to follow.