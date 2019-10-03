RFI in 16 languages

 

Urgent
At least three hurt in knife attack at Paris police headquarters
France
Paris France Attack Police

Several killed in Paris police HQ stabbing attack

By
media A police vehicle at the Paris police prefecture after a deadly stabbing attack, 3 October 2019. Martin BUREAU / AFP

At least four officers have been killed in a stabbing attack at Paris' police headquarters, according to sources. The assailant, a security official at the prefecture, was also killed.

The French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe went immediately to the prefecture. 

There was no immediate word on the motive for the attack, which took took place around 1:30 pm (1130 GMT) in the heart of the French capital, near Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The area around the police headquarters was sealed off and the nearest metro station was shut for security reasons, the transport authority said.

Police sources told Reuters the attacker was believed to have been a member of staff at the headquarters but there was no immediate confirmation of this.

This is a developping story. More details to follow.
 

 
