RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France's gig economy, menstruation taboos and 130 years of the …
Spotlight on France episode 18
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/01 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France's gig economy, menstruation taboos and 130 years …
  • media
    International report
    Turkey vows to keep borders shut despite new exodus of Syrians
  • media
    International report
    New Zealand's new gun laws met with mixed reactions
  • media
    International report
    Cameroon faces rise in kidnapping cases
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Attack Police

Paris police attacker 'heard voices' the night before – wife

By
media French police secure the area in front of the Paris police headquarters, 3 October 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

As investigators probe Thursday's knife attack at the Paris police prefecture, which killed four people, the wife of the assailant has described her husband’s “unusual and agitated behaviour” the evening before the drama.

The attacker's wife told police, under questioning, that her husband had "heard voices" in his head.

She was held in custody and the man's brother was also being interrogated.

Computers used by the attacker, known as Mickaël H, have been taken in for examination.

Ceramic knife undetected

The assailant, who was 45 and had a hearing disability, was the father of 2 children.

He had worked at the prefecture for 16 years – most recently as a computer engineer in the intelligence unit.

He used a ceramic knife which would not have been detected by security screening.

For the moment, authorities remain unclear about his motives

'No signs of alarm'

Some of the man's colleagues have talked of personal issues as a potential motivation for the attack, but investigators say all possible lines of enquiry remain open.

French daily Le Figaro cites reports that he had recently been questioned by his superior about why he had stopped greeting his female colleagues. Police sources say the assailant converted to Islam 18 months ago.

Terrorism has not been ruled out.

Nevertheless, interior minister Christophe Castaner insisted the assailant had "never shown any behavioural problems" and never aroused the "slightest reason for alarm".

Castaner was joined at the prefecture immediately after the attack by President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

French parliament observed a minute’s silence to show their respect for those killed.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.