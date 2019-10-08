RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
James Souce Is A Human Google Home
James Souce at New York city's public library works to answer all types of questions
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/04 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/03 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    James Souce Is A Human Google Home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    When the G8 became the G7
  • media
    International report
    Scottish suffering from Brexit anxiety
  • media
    World music matters
    Natacha Atlas: engaging dystopia on new album Strange Days
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Can France’s minorities learn from US slavery struggle?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Paris France Police Terrorism Emmanuel Macron

Macron calls on 'entire nation' to mobilse against terrorism

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron attends a national ceremony for four victims of an attack at Paris police headquarters, 8 October 2019. AFP/Ludovic Marin

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the nation to fight terrorism on Tuesday at a ceremony in which four victims of last week’s knife attack at Paris police headquarters were posthumously awarded France’s highest civilian honour.

Macron led the ceremony at the police headquarters on Paris’s main central island, the Ile de la Cité, where an IT specialist killed four colleagues before being shot dead last Thursday.

“We will wage an unrelenting fight in the face of Islamist terrorism,” Macron said in a speech in the presence of survivors, calling “the entire nation” to mobilise against the threat.

Macron was also to meet privately with families of the victims.

Also at the ceremony, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner bestowed France’s highest civilian distinction, the Legion of Honour, to the three officers and one administrative worker who died in the attack.

Earlier in the morning, Castaner attended a closed-door hearing of a parliamentary committee to address how the suspect, who had a high level of security clearance, was not more closely monitored despite signs he had adopted radical religious beliefs.

The ceremony came as media reported the attacker possessed a USB device containing personal details of colleagues in the police HQ intelligence unit as well as propaganda videos of the Islamic State armed group (IS), though police have not officially confirmed the reports.

It also follows a warning from Paris that the IS, which has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks in France since 2015, could regain strength if the United States follows through on plans to withdraw its troops from north-east Syria.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.