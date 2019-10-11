RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Migrants settle into rural life, local French politics on screen …
Spotlight on France episode 19
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/08 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Migrants settle into rural life, local French politics …
  • media
    International report
    Back from Libya part 2 - Nigerian women face challenges returning …
  • media
    International report
    Enslaved in Libya Part 1 - Nigerian women speak of their plight …
  • media
    International report
    Plastic turned into buildings across Cote d'Ivoire
  • media
    International report
    James Souce Is A Human Google Home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel Peace Prize
France
New Caledonia Referendum Independence

New Caledonia to hold second poll on independence from France

By
media A child carries a New Caledonian independence flag at a political rally. afp.com/Theo Rouby

France's Pacific island territory of New Caledonia will hold a second referendum on independence in 2020, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Friday.

Voters in a November 2018 poll chose to remain part of France by 57 percent to 43 percent, a result hailed by President Emmanuel Macron as "historic".

The date for next year's poll will be decided over the coming fortnight, but will be either 30 August or 6 September, Phillipe said.

New Caledonia has been part of France since 1853. The remote island territory in the southwestern Pacific and has around 270,000 inhabitants.

It is located 18,000 kilometres from mainland France, and 2,000 kilometres east of Australia.

The bulk of New Caledonia's population is made up of indigenous Melanesians known locally as Kanaks (39 percent) and European inhabitants, or Caldoches (27 percent).

There are also minorities from the relatively nearby Polynesia Pacific region, and a growing part of the population identifies as mixed-race or "Caledonian".

Violent clashes between Kanaks and Caldoches in the 1980s were ended by a French-brokered reconciliation, attempting to rebalance wealth and share out political power.

A landmark 1988 deal between France and opponents and supporters of independence, gave the islands more autonomy.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.