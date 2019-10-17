RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Migrants settle into rural life, local French politics on screen …
Spotlight on France episode 19
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/14 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Italy: Calabrian towns reopen public places as locals and migrants …
  • media
    International report
    Italy: Calabrian villages get a new life thanks to migrants
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Deforestation in Kenya
  • media
    World music matters
    Ghana's Pat Thomas still living the highlife
  • media
    International report
    Senegal reveals west Africa’s biggest mosque: the Massalikoul …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Islam Veil

Macron warns against stigmatising Muslims as headscarf row deepens

By
media The Islamic headscarf is banned in schools and public buildings in France. © DR

As the debate on wearing the Islamic hijab in France intensifies, President Emmanuel Macron has weighed in – saying Muslims should not be “stigmatised” and warning against what he called the “fatal shortcut” of linking Islam with terrorism.

Speaking Wednesday on the sidelines of Franco-German summit in Toulouse, Macron urged French people to unite – after a national debate was ignited when a far-right MP asked a mother volunteering on a school trip to a regional parliament to remove her headscarf.

“For 15 days everything has been confused, and there’s been a lot of irresponsibility among political commentators," he said, adding that “communalism” was not terrorism.

Meanwhile the Collective against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) has said the mother at the centre of the incident, which took place at the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté parliament in eastern France, is planning to take legal action against far-right politicians who criticised her.

Read more:

The Islamic headscarf is banned in schools and public buildings in France, and school teachers cannot wear religious symbols in the classroom.

However, there is no law banning mothers from wearing headscarves when accompanying children on school trips.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.