RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Helping out in Nigeria
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/16 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Helping out in Nigeria
  • media
    International report
    Fear and panic in Assam as millions left off national register
  • media
    World music matters
    Raashan Ahmad: bringing light into the darkness
  • media
    International report
    What will happen to Assam's forgotten citizens?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: the tweeting diplomat, eco-friendly pigs, remembering …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Weather Rain Floods France

Southern France on heavy rain and flooding alert

By
media A man looks out of a first floor window watching flood waters sweep through the streets following heavy rains in Salies-de-Bearn, south western France on June 13, 2018. IROZ GAIZKA / AFP

National weather forecaster Météo France has placed four departments on orange alert for rain and flooding, with some areas experiencing a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours.

A weather warning was issued for the department of Ardeche in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes on Saturday, but was replaced by flood alert after the equivalent of a month’s rain fell in one day in some of the worst-hit areas.

More torrential rain was expected, particularly in Cevennes renowned for its mountain forests, with forecasters predicting up to 250 mm of rainfall.

Other departments such as Loire, Haute-Loire and Rhône in southeastern France were also set for heavy downpours and blustery winds.

The bad weather is linked to a storm in the central east of the country, which has brought with it heavy rain and strong winds.

Forecasters predict that the storm should blow over by Monday 21 October at midnight.

A few trees were uprooted by the blustery winds in the village of Albon-d'Ardèche, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Police in Ardèche are asking the public to take precaution when travelling. Eight officers specialised in dealing with flooding from storm surges and tornadoes have been mobilised to reduce the risk of accidents.

Southern France has been hit by flooding before. Last year, at least 10 people died after flash flooding hit the Aude region. 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.