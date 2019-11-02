France’s Atlantic coast braces for Storm Amélie

Most storms in France are in the Autumn. Over the last 39 years there have been 39 storms in November.
So they're regular but they differ in intensity.
Amélie is a sweet-sounding name but Méteo France expects her to be powerful judging by the satellite images over the Atlantic.
La première #tempête de l'automne #Amélie touchera la France à partir de la seconde partie de nuit prochaine : vents tempétueux, d'abord sur la côte atlantique, se propageant en direction du Massif central et du Roussillon (#Tramontane). #TempeteAmelieVigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) November 2, 2019
👉https://t.co/Y0gBtFNVtN pic.twitter.com/sIrAGvHMJ9
The weather office forecasts Amélie will hit the coast at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, bringing gales of up to 130km/h.
Eight départements have been placed on orange alert (the second highest): Charente-Maritime, Gironde, Vendée, Charente, Landes, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Deux-Sèvres and Vienne.
People in those areas are advised to be vigilant and avoid travelling around.
The storm should subside by Sunday afternoon.
Read more: