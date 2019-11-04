French storm rescuers find body of 71-year-old woman

Rescuers in the French city of Nice, ravaged by a storm at the weekend, said Monday they have found the body of a 71-year-old woman who had gone missing following of heavy rains the previous day.

The woman’s husband reported her missing after she was swept away in a landslide as she tended to her garden in a north-western neighbourhood of the Mediterranean coastal city.

“The body of the victim was found after a nearly 24-hour search by firefighters,” said Eric Brocardi, spokesperson of rescue group SDIS in the Alpes-Maritimes department.

Some 60 rescuers worked through the night to find the woman, who became caught in the mudflow provoked by the heavy rains that hit the Alpes-Maritimes department during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Rescuers said the embankments remained unstable, and sixteen residents of the same neighbourhood have been evacuated.

30,000 homes without electricity

The Alpes-Maritimes department was placed under orange alert for rains, storms and floods as storm Amélie moved inland after first hitting the Atlantic coast.

Gusts of more than 160 kilometres per hour forces road closures and train delays as uprooted trees blocked roads and railroads in the southwest.

Energy distributor Enedis told AFP agency 30,000 households across the southwest remained without power on Monday morning, down from 140,000 on Sunday.

(with AFP)