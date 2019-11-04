RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
There’s Music in the Kitchen! (The first of many to come!)
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/01 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 10/31 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 10/30 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    There’s Music in the Kitchen! (The first of many to come!)
  • media
    International report
    Tricks and treats at the Paris Philharmonic
  • media
    World music matters
    Nick Gold: "I feel privileged and lucky to produce music with …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Saffron on the rooftops, Paris climate resilience, how …
  • media
    Cinefile
    October-November 2019 French releases
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Jean-Paul Dubois wins the 2019 Goncourt literary prize his novel "Not All Men Live in this World the Same Way"
France
Weather France Storm Death

French storm rescuers find body of 71-year-old woman

By
media A fisherman is surprised by a big wave on the French city of Nice, 3 November 2019. Storm winds blasted southern France, whipping up giant ocean waves, uprooting trees and leaving some 140,000 people without electricity. AFP/Valery Hache

Rescuers in the French city of Nice, ravaged by a storm at the weekend, said Monday they have found the body of a 71-year-old woman who had gone missing following of heavy rains the previous day.

The woman’s husband reported her missing after she was swept away in a landslide as she tended to her garden in a north-western neighbourhood of the Mediterranean coastal city.

“The body of the victim was found after a nearly 24-hour search by firefighters,” said Eric Brocardi, spokesperson of rescue group SDIS in the Alpes-Maritimes department.

Some 60 rescuers worked through the night to find the woman, who became caught in the mudflow provoked by the heavy rains that hit the Alpes-Maritimes department during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Rescuers said the embankments remained unstable, and sixteen residents of the same neighbourhood have been evacuated.

30,000 homes without electricity

The Alpes-Maritimes department was placed under orange alert for rains, storms and floods as storm Amélie moved inland after first hitting the Atlantic coast.

Gusts of more than 160 kilometres per hour forces road closures and train delays as uprooted trees blocked roads and railroads in the southwest.

Energy distributor Enedis told AFP agency 30,000 households across the southwest remained without power on Monday morning, down from 140,000 on Sunday.

(with AFP)

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.