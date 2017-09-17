West Indies slip into gear with T20 victory over England

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite said his side were so concerned about the prospect of career-threatening injuries on a wet outfield that they considered abandoning their Twenty20 international against England on Saturday.

Fears rose when West Indies wicket-keeper Chadwick Walton changed direction to field a ball but he slipped and jarred his knee.

"I had a chat with a few of the boys in a huddle while Chadwick was getting treatment and most of them said it was unsafe," Braithwaite said.

"I told the umpires the boys had some concerns ... that it could be a career-threatening injury."

He added: "We kind of gave it an ultimatum ... we got the outfield roped and we were in agreement that if it continued to be unsafe or if anything dramatic or drastic happened we'd call it quits."

However Braithwaite and his players remained on the field and secured a 21 run win over England in the one-off match.

The hosts were chasing 177 but fell short due in large part to Braithwaite's bowling.

The 29-year-old accounted for Alex Hales when he was on 43. His exit sparked a slump in which England went from 68 for four to 155 all out.

"We knew we had to stick in it," said Brathwaite. "The way we finished the game was really fantastic."

Braithwaite's counterpart, Eoin Morgan, admitted he was disappointed with the result.

"It's the batting certainly," he said. "We felt throughout the whole game it was a good wicket to bat on and to be chasing 177 we felt pretty confident at the halfway stage."