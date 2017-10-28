Pakistan win T20 series against Sri Lanka

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling finish in the second Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shadab Khan was the star of the match as he hit a six when Pakistan needed eight runs from the last three balls. His last over heroics helped Pakistan chase Sri Lanka’s modest target of 125 runs.

Earlier pace bowler Faheen Ashraf became the first Pakistani to score a hat-trick in T20 internationals as he returned with impressive figures of three for 16 in three overs.

Sri Lanka began their innings confidently by reaching 107 runs for the loss of two wickets. Opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka top-scored with a 48-ball 51 while Sadeera Samarawickrama scored a run-a-ball 31.

The dismissal of Gunathilaka opened the floodgates as Sri Lanka lost their last seven wickets for just 18 runs. Ashraf claimed three of those wickets, dismissing Isuru Udana, Mahela Udawatte and Dasun Shanaka off successive deliveries, to become the sixth bowler to register a Twenty20 hat-trick.

New Zealand’s Jacob Oram and Tim Southee and Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga are the others to achieve the feat.

In reply, Pakistan were in a spot of bother at 55 for four after Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera claimed three wickets in his four overs.

However, Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Hafeez added 39 runs for the fifth wicket before Shadab’s heroics in the final over gave them the win.

The final match will be played in Lahore on Sunday.