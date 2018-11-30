RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Do you know who the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureates are?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Why defining security in Israel is such a challenge
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    "It's pay, pay, pay ..." Yellow Vests protest in Paris
  • media
    World music matters
    Ray Lema ups the groove on new album Transcendance
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt 3: Church stands by opposition to Ortega
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maldives’ new president
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Trade G20 Economy US Canada Mexico

US, Mexico, Canada sign new trade deal as G20 talks open in Argentina

By
media US president Donald Trump meets his Argentinian counterpart Mauricio Macri, 30 November 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The G20 summit meeting of the leaders of the world's top industrial nations gets under way Friday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ahead of the opening, US President Donald Trump announced the signing of the USMCA free trade partnership with Mexico and Canada, which replaces NAFTA.

USMCA is a new version of the old NAFTA deal that Trump has sold as one of the biggest achievements of his presidency, providing better conditions for US workers.

"This is a model agreement that changes the trade landscape forever," Trump said at the signing ceremony in Buenos Aires, on the sidelines of the summit.

He said although the parliaments of each country will need to ratify it, there should be no problem getting it through the US Congress.

The build-up to these two days of talks has been dominated by Trump's tough stance on trade and climate, as well as by simmering tensions with Russia.

While the outcome of Saturday's talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping hangs in the balance, there are hopes the heads of the world's top two economies can find a way to ease the trade row that has seen them impose steep import tariffs.

European stock values were marginally down in early trading on Friday as investors nervously await the outcome of the China-US talks. Asian share prices remained upbeat.

Climate change is likely to be another major sticking point at the summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will refuse to sign a trade deal with South America's Mercosur bloc if Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro withdraws from the COP21 Paris climate accord.

The Buenos Aires summit is also being seen as a diplomatic test for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman because of continuing questions about the Saudi state's possible involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last month.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.