Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
General
George Bush USA President

Former US President George H.W. Bush dies aged 94

By
media A file picture of former US President George H.W. Bush who died on Friday aged 94. REUTERS/Donna Carson/File Photo

Former US president George H.W. Bush died on Friday aged 94, his family announced. Bush’s passing comes just months after the death of his wife Barbara Bush in April this year.

Bush, who was the 41st US president, is survived by five children and 17 grandchildren.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” Bush’s son and former US president George W. Bush said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.

“George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” he said.

“The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

US president Donald trump and former president Barack Obama led tributes for Bush Senior, who was a decorated war pilot and a former chief of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Trump hailed Bush’s “sound judgment, common sense, and unflappable leadership.”

“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service,” Trump said in a statement.

“America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude,” Obama and his wife Michelle said in a statement.

“After seventy-three years of marriage, George and Barbara Bush are together again now, two points of light that never dimmed, two points of light that ignited countless others with their example.”

- with AFP

