RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Restitution of artifacts to a former French colony – and your good intentions …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/03 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Cinefile
    Love smoulders in Cold War and embers refuse to die in L'amour …
  • media
    Cinefile
    A compassionately splendid The Happy Prince, in We the Coyotes, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Restitution of artifacts to a former French colony – and your …
  • media
    World music matters
    Taraf Bucurestilor: keeping the Lăuteri troubadour tradition …
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 in retrospect: Culture in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Football: CAF confirms Egypt as host of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
General
World Bank IMF Development Donald Trump

Jim Yong Kim steps down as World Bank head

By
media Jim Yong Kim, World Bank President, in Beijing, 6 November 2018 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

In a surprise announcement, the World Bank announced that its President Jim Yong Kim, will be stepping down on 1 February, more than three years before his current term was due to expire. The decision ends Kim's six-year tenure and may give US President Donald Trump influence over the future leadership.

“It has been a great honour to serve as President of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime,” said Kim in a statement published by the World Bank's website on 7 January.

The Washington-based organisation is one of the most important donors to developing countries.

At times, its policies have been criticised and controversial, but it also has been credited with successful infrastructure projects across Asia, Africa and South America since its creation after the Second World War.

Kim's surprise early departure potentially hands US leader Donald Trump a key lever over development lenders with whom his administration has been at odds.

After reshaping the US presidency, traditional alliances, trade relations and the US Supreme Court, Trump now could have a chance to influence how countries like China access concessional lending.

But if Trump wants an American in the post, he will need to pick a candidate who can win the support of most shareholders, and will likely face many challengers.

As the biggest shareholder, the United States has sway over the selection of the new World Bank president, a post for 75 years always filled by an American, with the backing of European nations.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.