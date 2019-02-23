RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Freedom of expression in Bahrain
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/20 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Freedom of expression in Bahrain
  • media
    International report
    Shops in Tunis must use Arabic alongside French
  • media
    World music matters
    Pianist Faraj Suleiman develops his new Palestinian sound in …
  • media
    International report
    Mobile technology to ensure transparency in Senegal vote
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
General
Church Pope Francis I Paedophilia

Top Catholic Church official says files on paedophile priests were destroyed

By
media Pope Francis reacts as he takes part in a liturgical prayer along with cardinals during the third day of a Vatican summit on tackling paedophilia in the clergy, 23 February 2019, Vatican City. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/Pool/AFP

Church dossiers on priests alleged to have sexually abused children have been destroyed or never compiled in the first place, according to a top Catholic cardinal. The move is likely to have enabled paedophiles to continue targeting victims.

“Files that could have documented the terrible deeds and named those responsible were destroyed, or not even created,” said German Cardinal Reinhard Marx, cited by the AFP news agency in reporting of a Vatican meeting about tackling paedophilia within the Catholic Church.

“The stipulated procedures and processes for the prosecution of offences were deliberately not complied with,” said Marx, adding that this resulted in the silencing of victims.

Saturday marked the third day of a summit of top bishops brought together by Pope Francis in an effort to deal with a crisis that has enveloped the Catholic Church for years.

The latest paedophile scandals to hit the clergy have engulfed Chile, Germany and the US.

Delegates to the special summit in Vatican City heard statements from a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by a priest when she was 11 years old.

"I thought: 'If I don't move, maybe I won't feel anything; if I don't breathe, maybe I could die'," the woman said, according to AFP. Her identity was kept anonymous.

Marx had personally apologised to thousands of victims in September for having been abused by clergy within the German Church, saying the perpetrators must face justice.

However, his public admission on Saturday about documents having been destroyed drew criticism from some quarters.

Peter Isely of the Ending Clerical Abuse (ECA) association said destruction of such paperwork was “illegal”, urging a full investigation.

"What he didn't tell us is...Who did it? Where did they do it? And what did they destroy?" Isely told the AFP news agency.

In many cases, investigations have demonstrated that priests accused of abusing minors were moved to other parishes as bishops ignored crimes to protect the Church’s reputation.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.