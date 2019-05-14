RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group and …
Spotlight on France episode 6
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/14 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/13 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Irrigation projects flood Zimbabwe's worst-hit drought region
  • media
    International report
    Has Liberia's George Weah scored an own goal?
  • media
    International report
    Bollywood plays lead role in India elections
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The all-woman spacewalk that almost was
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
General
Information technology Facebook Smartphone Hacking

WhatsApp responds to major security breach

By
media The ubiquitous green and white logo of the Whatsapp messaging tool REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

WhatsApp is urging its 1.5 billion users worldwide to upgrade to the latest version of the app to thwart a sophisticated malware that could be used to compromise personal information stored on mobile devices and spy on people, in particular, journalists and activists.

Due to a security flaw, hackers can take over your phone by simply calling it, whether or not you answer. The spyware can access data on the phone, as well as activate the phone’s camera and microphone.

In a statement, the parent company Facebook said sophisticated spyware "would be available to only advanced and highly motivated actors," adding that a "select number of users were targeted."

"This attack has all the hallmarks of a private company that works with a number of governments around the world" according to initial investigations, it added, but did not name the firm.

A tool called Pegasus

According to the Financial Times, Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group developed the spyware. It's best-known product to date is called Pegasus.

The group came to prominence in 2016 when researchers accused it of helping spy on an activist in the United Arab Emirates.

There is concern for activists, lawyers and journalists who rely on these encrypted applications, when speaking with sources about sensitive information.

Amnesty International said meanwhile it would join a legal action in Israel by some 30 activists to revoke NSO's export license, claiming that one of its own staff members was targeted by a "particularly invasive" variant of the software.

However, the firm defended itself on Tuesday, saying it only licenses its software to governments for "fighting crime and terror."

More pressure on Facebook

The latest scam, which impacts Android devices and Apple's iPhones, among others, was discovered earlier this month and WhatsApp scrambled to fix it, rolling out an update in less than 10 days.

Facebook did not comment on the number of users affected or who targeted them, and said it had reported the matter to US authorities.

It also informed EU authorities in Ireland about the "serious security vulnerability," according to a statement by the country's Data Protection Commission (DPC).

The revelation is the latest in a series of issues troubling Facebook, which has faced intense criticism for allowing users' data to be harvested by research companies and over its slow response to Russia using the platform as a means to spread disinformation during the 2016 US election campaign.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.