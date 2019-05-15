RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group and …
Spotlight on France episode 6
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/14 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/13 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Irrigation projects flood Zimbabwe's worst-hit drought region
  • media
    International report
    Has Liberia's George Weah scored an own goal?
  • media
    International report
    Bollywood plays lead role in India elections
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The all-woman spacewalk that almost was
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
General
Auction New York Claude Monet Art

Monet masterpiece knocked down for record $111 million

By
media Claude Monet: worth a stack! ® Orsay

A canvas from the series known as "Haystacks" by the French painter Claude Monet has been sold at auction in New York for $110.7 million, a record for a work by the artist.

The New York sale, organised by Sotheby's, puts Monet's painting into the top ten of the most expensive artworks ever offered for auction.

No previous work by an Impressionist artist has sold for more than 100 million dollars.

The owner, who has not been named, bought the painting in 1986 for 2.5 million dollars. He has indicted to Sotheby's that some of the profits from the sale will be given to charity.

The canvas, measuring 72cms by 92cms, is one of a series of fieldscapes painted by Monet during the winter of 1890-1891 at his home in Giverny, north-western France.

Another from the series was sold in November 2016 for 81 million dollars.

A Sotheby's spokesman said that contemporary art and Impressionism were both continuing to prove extremely popular with a new generation of collectors, particularly those from Asia.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.