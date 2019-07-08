Trump warns Iran on uranium enrichment limit

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday to be careful over its imminent breach of a limit on the amount of enriched uranium Tehran can possess.

Trump's top diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, earlier on Sunday said Iran will face further sanctions in response to the expected breach of the cap set by an nuclear deal reached with international powers in 2015 but from which the United States withdrew last year.

The 3.67 percent enrichment limit set in the agreement is far below the more than 90 percent level required for a nuclear warhead.

"Iran better be careful, because you enrich for one reason, and I won't tell you what that reason is. But it's no good. They better be careful," the US President told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.

The Islamic republic has threatened to abandon more commitments unless a solution is found with the remaining parties to the 2015 agreement.

The 2015 deal was reached between Iran and six world powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, the United States and Russia -- and saw Tehran agree to drastically scale down its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Washington began reimposing sanctions in August 2018 and has targeted crucial sectors including oil exports and the banking system, fuelling a deep recession.

Even after the US pullout, experts said Iran had been complying with the agreement, until early this month when it exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves.