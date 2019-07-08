RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/05 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/04 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/03 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
  • media
    International report
    Recreating the sound of Paris's Notre-Dame
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: sheep-shearing, spanking ban and France's obsession …
  • media
    International report
    Two decades of winners and losers in Scotland's parliament
  • media
    World music matters
    Cimafunk brings Afro-Cuban funk therapy to France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
General
Washington Iran Donald Trump Sanctions

Trump warns Iran on uranium enrichment limit

By
media They better be careful: Donald Trump issues a new warning to the Iranian authorities. screen shot actu.fr

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday to be careful over its imminent breach of a limit on the amount of enriched uranium Tehran can possess.

Trump's top diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, earlier on Sunday said Iran will face further sanctions in response to the expected breach of the cap set by an nuclear deal reached with international powers in 2015 but from which the United States withdrew last year.

The 3.67 percent enrichment limit set in the agreement is far below the more than 90 percent level required for a nuclear warhead.

"Iran better be careful, because you enrich for one reason, and I won't tell you what that reason is. But it's no good. They better be careful," the US President told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.

The Islamic republic has threatened to abandon more commitments unless a solution is found with the remaining parties to the 2015 agreement.

The 2015 deal was reached between Iran and six world powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, the United States and Russia -- and saw Tehran agree to drastically scale down its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Washington began reimposing sanctions in August 2018 and has targeted crucial sectors including oil exports and the banking system, fuelling a deep recession.

Even after the US pullout, experts said Iran had been complying with the agreement, until early this month when it exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.