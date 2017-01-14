Paris Middle East peace conference goes ahead despite Israeli opposition

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Pay it forward
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Pay it forward
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Orient Occident: East meets West through music
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Paris Middle East Israel Palestine Summit

Paris Middle East peace conference goes ahead despite Israeli opposition

By
media The Givat Zeev in front of Ramallah on the occupied West Bank Reuters/Baz Ratner

A Middle East summit of around 70 countries and international organisations in Paris on Sunday is widely seen as a last-ditch attempt to save the two-state solution ahead of Donald Trump's investiture as US president. But neither Israel nor the Palestinians will be present and Israel has made no bones about its hostility to the meeting.

Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon on Friday called the Paris summit "a last-minute initiative before the new US administration takes office" that would lead to "further anti-Israel measures" at the UN Security Council.

Israel was enraged by last month's Security Council resolution condemning Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories and furious that the US abstained in a move seen as a sign of President Barack Obama's administration's frustration with Netanyahu's government.

The council is to discuss the Middle East on Tuesday but Swedish ambassador Olof Skoog, who holds the presidency this month, said "I don't think that's correct."

French ambassador François Delattre said Paris had "no such plan under preparation".

Netanyahu slams summit

Netanyahu has dismissed the Paris meeting as "a rigged conference, rigged by the Palestinians with French auspices to adopt additional anti-Israel stances".

Israeli hardliners, including members of Netanyahu's Likud party, see Trump's election win as a "historic opportunity" to end the possibility of a Palestinian state.

Trump has appointed David Friedman, a vocal supporter of settlements, as his ambassador and said he will move the US embassy to Jerusalem, which the Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas told Friday's Le Figaro newspaper that moving the embassy would "destroy the two-state solution" and said the Paris summit may be the last chance to save it.

Abbas to meet Hollande

Abbas is to meet French President François Hollande over the next few weeks to be briefed about the Paris conference.Netanyahu has turned down an invitation to do so.

Both Israel and the Palestinians say they are willing to talk but have not done so since 2014.

"The bilaterals have not ended occupation even though we have been engaged in bilateral talks for the last 26 years," was senior Palestinian official Mohammad Shtayyeh comment when supporting international initiatives.

Settlements and violence

France is not trying to impose a solution but wants to halt an "infernal cycle of radicalisation and violence", Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault wrote in Le Monde newspaper on Thursday.

Settlement expansion, which has seen 600,000 Israelis living in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, means the Palestinians are seeing "their future state melt away", while Israelis suffer "nearly daily violence" by those who "harness frustrations to promote an agenda of hatred", he declared.

US Secretary of State John Kerry, on a farewell tour before leaving office, is to attend the summit.

French diplomats say Trump's team was "reticent" about the Paris summit when sounded out about attending it.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.