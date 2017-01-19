Fatah-Hamas reunification deal faces several obstacles

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
How Akalé Wubé re-discoverd Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Beyene
Girma Beyene with Akalé Wubé
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    How Akalé Wubé re-discoverd Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Beyene
  • media
    International report
    Trial of LRA commander Dominic Ongwen starts again
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Human rights and good governance push Sri Lanka forward
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Pay it forward
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Fatah Palestine Hamas

Fatah-Hamas reunification deal faces several obstacles

By
media Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was expected to be asked by his party Fatah to launch reconciliation efforts with other parties including Hamas by Thursday. REUTERS/Issam Rimawi

Palestinian party Fatah is due to call on leader Mahmoud Abbas is due to launch a process of forming a national unity government with rival parties, including Hamas, by Thursday.

Following three days of talks in Russia, senior Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmad said Tuesday evening that the party would call on Abbas to launch a reconciliation process within 48 hours.

The agreement reached in Moscow has two components: holding a unifying Palestinian National Council that includes Hamas and other groups in the PLO, and forming a Palestinian unity government including all parties with representation in parliament.

“The new government would be responsible for reunification between the West Bank and Gaza, and preparing the grounds, hopefully within six months, to conduct elections,” says Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti, who took part in the talks as leader of independent party the Palestinian National Initiative.

Even at this early stage, observers had no doubt of the significance of what is being proposed.

“If groups like Hamas are formally included in the PLO and have representation in the Palestine National Council, that would be a major development in internal Palestinian affairs, probably the most significant in decades,” says Khaled Elgindy, a fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institute and former advisor on peace negotiations.

The secular Fatah and Islamist Hamas have been at odds since Hamas took power in Gaza after a near civil war in 2007, and previous reconciliations have fallen apart.

“We’ve had many efforts at Fatah and Hamas reconciliation, and sometimes they have even got to the point of substance and even setting up a unity government,” says Galia Golan, emeritus professor of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. “None of them has actually succeeded, and I simply want to wait and see how they proceed.”

Mustafa Barghouti admits coming to a deal is one thing, while implementing it is another.

“One challenge is to overcome the factionalism that has unfortunately prevailed in the Palestinian community, and to hold the national interest above party interests,” he says.

“Secondly, there are some countries around us that would not like us to be unified, especially Israel, so we can be certain of external interventions and pressures, as has happened before, to try to prevent this agreement from being implemented.”

Timing is no coincidence

The declaration comes weeks after the UN Security Council passed a resolution against Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and the Palestinians are wondering what the incoming Trump administration in the US means for their situation.

“The UN Security Council resolution is itself a function of the end of the Obama administration and the coming Trump administration, and I certainly believe the prospect of a change in Washington is part of the thinking that went into this intra-Palestinian agreement,” Elgindy says.

“The Palestinian leadership is looking for ways to shore up its domestic legitimacy and trying to insulate itself from what it sees as quite likely a hostile administration in Washington that is coming in.”

If the deal is implemented, it is unlikely to win the Palestinians any favours in Israel.

“If they really do set up a unity government, it would be good from the Palestinian point of view, but it would provide yet another excuse for [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to not go to negotiations,” says Golan.

“The position of Israel and traditionally apparently of the Quartet, including the United States, is that they won’t talk to Hamas until and unless Hamas recognises Israel and renounces the use of terror, and those are the conditions that Hamas is least likely to agree to. But of course I don’t see any negotiations developing right now anyway.”

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.