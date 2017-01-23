Astana peace talks bring Syrian foes together

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
The Canal Saint-Martin in Pantin
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
  • media
    International report
    Jakarta's Governor Ahok on trial for blasphemy
  • media
    International media
    What can journalists do to counter fake news?
  • media
    African Media
    The Gambia: challenges of reporting in crisis situations
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let ‘em eat cake
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Syria Turkey Iran Russia Free Syrian Army

Astana peace talks bring Syrian foes together

By
media Mohammad Alloush (C), the head of the Syrian opposition delegation, at Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan on 23 January Reuters/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

Syrian rebels said Monday they would keep fighting if peace talks in Kazakhstan fail. The talks aim to kickstart direct negotiations between armed rebel groups and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The talks are being taken especially seriously in Damascus as they are not sponsored by the US but include two of Syria’s allies, Russia and Iran.

“Today it is a little bit different from other meetings, like Geneva,” says Maria Saadeh, an independent member of the Syrian parliament. “Because it is not about a political solution but about a military solution. So the aim of the dialogue in Astana is a debate on the ceasefire.”

The main difference is that this conference is cosponsored by Turkey. For a long time Turkey demanded that Syrian president Bashar al-Assad step down as a precondition for talks but it has changed its position.

Turkey and Syrian Kurds

“The American decision to cooperate with the Kurds in northern Syria and use them as their proxies to fight Isis [the Islamic State armed group],” says Iltar Turan, a political scientist with Bilgi Univeristy.

“Turkey is very much against that. So in order to prevent the American-Kurdish alliance from gaining even more power it decided that it would cooperate with the Russians and the Iranians and not to have the Syrian Kurds as a major actor at the negotiating table as a proxy for America."

Syrian exiles angry

Meanwhile, Syrian politicians in exile are not happy with the talks.

“Syrians are now absent,” said one member of a Syrian opposition group, who did not want to be mentioned by name. "They don't have any role. They come only to sign what others decide. Sergei Lavrov yesterday, Iran, Turkey and Russia today.

“We are in the hands of a tragedy. Our revolution was really stolen by Western and Gulf countries. The Emir of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, they will not give you a democratic secular front against the regime. They give you this anarchy."

We are in the hands of a tragedy. Our revolution was stolen by Western and Gulf countries.
Syria talks in Astana 23/01/2017 - by Jan van der Made Listen

Others think that these Syrian exiles are dreamers, far away from the facts on the ground in Syria.

“These exiled Syrians were those people for whom the only solution was that Bashar al-Assad has to go,” says Professor Günter Meyer of the University of Mainz. “They want to take over control.”

But, he explains, that would inevitably lead to the strongest military powers of the anti-Assad movement, meaning that hardline Islamists in the al-Nusra Front and IS, which are supported by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, would take over the government in Syria.

“And this is something which cannot be within the interest of the Syrian population, which cannot be in the interest of the complete Middle East,” he says.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.