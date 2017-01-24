French FM Ayrault in Saudi Arabia to discuss trade, regional conflicts

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Riyadh is trying to diversify its partnerships beyond its traditional principal ally, the US, in order to counter the influence of Iran, with which it is fighting a battle of influence, backing different sides in the Yemeni and Syrian conflicts.
On Tuesday Ayrault visited the site of the future Riyadh metro, in which French engineering company Alstom is an investor as part of a consortium to build the network.
Ayrault was also due to meet Saudi business leaders.