French FM Ayrault in Saudi Arabia to discuss trade, regional conflicts

Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
The Canal de l'Ourcq in Pantin
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Middle East
Trade Saudi Arabia France Yemen

French FM Ayrault in Saudi Arabia to discuss trade, regional conflicts

By
media Jean-Marc Ayrault(L) with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh AFP

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault visited Saudi Arabia on Monday and Tuesday to reinforce France's already strong ties with the oil-rich kingdom.

Ayrault on Monday met Saudi King Salman as part of a visit that would involve discussions on trade and the conflicts in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Libya.

France is the third biggest foreign investor in Saudi Arabia, which is planning to broaden the base of its economy beyond oil with its Vision 2030 plan.

Trade has increased under President François Hollande, with contracts worth 10 billion euros signed during a visit by then prime minister Manuel Valls and Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in 2015.

Saudi seeks new partners

Riyadh is trying to diversify its partnerships beyond its traditional principal ally, the US, in order to counter the influence of Iran, with which it is fighting a battle of influence, backing different sides in the Yemeni and Syrian conflicts.

On Tuesday Ayrault visited the site of the future Riyadh metro, in which French engineering company Alstom is an investor as part of a consortium to build the network.

Ayrault was also due to meet Saudi business leaders.

