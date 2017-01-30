Iran hits back at Trump's 'insult to Islamic world'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
Le Monde launched its new Decodex platform on 1st February 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
  • media
    Global Focus
    Has Egyptian cotton reached the end of the road?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Community Hero
  • media
    International report
    Remembering Auschwitz-Birkenau 72 years on - Part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Aurelio, music 'best weapon' to defend Garifuna rights
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Iran US Donald Trump Travel Middle East Terrorism

Iran hits back at Trump's 'insult to Islamic world'

By
media Iranian president Hassan Rohani AFP

Several world leaders have hit out at the immigration restrictions on nationals of some Muslim-majority countries imposed by US President Donald Trump. The UK, the EU and Canada said they will continue to take in refugees who are fleeing war, especially from the countries hit by the visa restrictions, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Sudan and Yemen.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Trump's move was a "clear insult to the Islamic world" and that it "will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters".

“It is extraordinary that a US president would make such a declaration, where, ironically, the terrorists that have actually caused destruction in the US came from Saudi Arabia, more than any other country,” says Muhammad Marandi, an America-watcher with University of Tehran.

“Yet the US punishes countries that have actually been victim of extremism, like Syria, Iraq and Libya, which have suffered from Wahabi extremism that has been exported from countries like Saudi Arabia.

But he also said that it was not Trump who initiated the policy in the first place. “[Former US president Barack] Obama initiated this process of visa restrictions for these countries. But Trump made the situation even worse,” he says.

Israeli opinion divided

Israel, the staunchest supporter of the US and Iran’s nemesis in the region, is not affected by this policy, but reactions to Trumps visa-restricting policy there were mixed.

“Israelis, like most of the world are in a state of shock by the number of executive orders that are coming out and this is probably the most visible one of them,” says Gerald Steinberg, a political scientist with Bar Ilan University.

Steinberg says that Trump's executive orders “mainly focus on American domestic issues” and that the new president's focus is “not much on the rest of the world”.

In Israel, he says, the visa ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries is seen as "that the US is going through this trauma and the question of where it will end up, there is concern about what is happening to the US, which has been Israel’s' strongest ally for many years,.

The ban will hit opponents of the governments in their own countries, he points out.

Ayrault visits Tehran

Meanwhile, French Foreign Affairs Minister Michel Ayrault, was in Iran on Monday for an official visit, presiding over the first session of a Franco-Iranian economic commission.

That commission, in which some 50 French multinationals are represented, was created last year when international sanctions against Iran were scrapped.

It is extraordinary that a US president would make such a declaration, where ironically the terrorists that have actually caused destruction in the US
Iran hits back at US visa restrictions 30/01/2017 - by Jan van der Made Listen

Ties between France and Iran may be getting better, as a result of the nuclear deal that ended sanctions and, possibly, as a result of Trump’s policies perceived by many in the Middle East as erratic.

For now, Tehran has a wait-and-see attitude.

“Since France has elections, we will have to wait and see what will happen after the new president is elected,” says Marandi.

“The current French president has not behaved in a way in which Iranians would feel satisfied. And his support for Saudi Arabia, for example providing the Saudi regime with weapons to attack both Yemen and also to suppress the people of Bahrain and French silence with regard to extremist forces that are being trained and funded in Syria, these are issues that for Iran are very sensitive.

"This has prevented relations between the two countries from improving,” Marandi says.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.