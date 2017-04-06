Assad will be judged as a war criminal, says Ayrault

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Juppé loyalists in Bordeaux caught in a bind
Bordeaux mayor Alain Juppé supports his party's presidential candidate, François Fillon. But not everyone agrees.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Books from trash make this library in Bogota
  • media
    International report
    Syrian refugee mothers in Lebanon
  • media
    International report
    A school under metro bridge teaches Delhi children
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Juppé loyalists in Bordeaux caught in a bind
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The merry April pranksters
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Syria Attack Bashar al-Assad

Assad will be judged as a war criminal, says Ayrault

By
media UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura (left) talks with French Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (centre) and Luxembourg Foreign minister Jean Asselborn (right) during a conference on Syria in Brussels. John Thys/AFP

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Thursday that “a day will come when international justice will give its verdict on Bashar al-Assad who is massacring his people.”

Speaking to news channel CNEWS, he said: “These crimes must not go unpunished. In any case, there are investigations, United Nations commissions... there will be a war crimes trial.”

At least 86 people were killed on Tuesday in rebel-held Khan Sheikhun in northern Syria in a suspected chemical attack that left people choking and foaming at the mouth.

France is again pushing for a resolution at the United Nations to condemn the attack blamed by the West on Assad's regime, but Ayrault did not sound optimistic after the first discussions on Wednesday at the international body.

“It’s difficult because up to now every time we have presented a resolution, there has been a veto by Russia and sometimes by China ... but we must cooperate because we need to stop this massacre,” he added.

Meanwhile, Turkey said on Thursday the autopsies of three Syrians killed in the attack on Tuesday confirmed that chemical weapons had been used by President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
“Autopsies were carried out on three of the bodies after they were brought from Idlib. The results of the autopsy confirms that chemical weapons were used,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said, quoted by state-run Anadolu news agency.

“This scientific investigation also confirms that Assad used chemical weapons,” Bozdag added, without giving further details.

Thirty-two injured Syrians were brought to southern Turkey for medical treatment but three of them died in hospital.

- AFP

Autopsies were conducted by officials from the World Health Organization in the southern province of Adana together with officials from Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Bozdag said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal critic of Assad, called the Syrian president a “murderer” on Wednesday after denouncing the world’s “silence” on the deaths.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.