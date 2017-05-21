Iranians celebrate Rouhani win, but may be expecting too much

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Fast Kenyans and dinosaur eggs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    West Africa local fishing communities working hard for little …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Fast Kenyans and dinosaur eggs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    IOC team checks out Paris 2024 Olympics bid
  • media
    Culture in France
    Celebrating art history and historians at Château de Fontainebleau
  • media
    International report
    Paris' drone festival flies new technology, concepts
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Iran election 2017

Iranians celebrate Rouhani win, but may be expecting too much

By
media Supporters of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani celebrate his victory in the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Incumbent Iranian president Hassan Rouhani won elections with a landslide 57 percent against his hardline opponent Ebrahim Raisi.

Final results were announced at 14:00 local time. Initially Tehran remained quiet and it was business as usual. But at around 21:00 pm, a spontaneous people’s party erupted in the streets of the Iranian capital and lasted until far after midnight. But the demands people are making may go further than the new government wants to allow.

“I love it that Rouhani won the elections. I voted for him, I think that he is the best one to be the president. Because good are the same price as four year ago,” says Amsariah.

'Stolen' votes

She, and several thousands of other Tehrani, carrying purple-green flags and posters of the winning candidate walk part of the longest street of the Middle East, Valiasr Street, bursting in spontaneous singing.

“We are very happy to have selected Dr. Hassan Rouhani,” says Mustapha. “We want to send this message to the world: we want peace, we want freedom, and a good relationship with other countries!”

Many people say they want to go on celebrating with their friends by dancing and singing, and the party would last till deep in the night.
The outburst of happiness is not simply because of the Rouhani victory.

“Eight years ago we voted, but we believed that some people stole our votes,” says Magdi.

“Now we are here to say that we took our votes back. With this elections, we have our votes back.”

Some demonstrators deny that they hope that by electing Rouhani, Iran will head towards a western style democracy.

Supreme Leaders is still supreme

The current politico-religious system of Iran is a hybrid where parties and candidates with opposing views may debate, as long as no one questions the primacy of the Supreme Leader, his Guardian Council and the Revolutionary Guards that control the proverbial barrel of the gun.

“That is not something we want to do,” says Ali, who lived in London and talks with a distinguished British accent.

“We don’t even ponder about rallying on regime change. That is because it is costly and we don’t want to pay that cost.

“We are not looking forward to get something that is existing in the west, we want to get there on our feet with our own methods, with our own lives, with our own thoughts.

“So becoming a western democracy is not something that we aspire. We are Iran, and we have our own way, we will create the sort of democracy that we want,” he says.

But for others, the Rouhani win symbolizes a new step towards more freedoms.

“Rouhani will continue giving us more freedoms,” says Alaleh, who’s wearing a colorful, silk-like headscarf. But she does not like it.

“Iranian women don’t like wearing headscarves,” she says. “We are restrained because of the headscarf. We don’t like limitations, we want to be free!”

Mr. Rouhani, she says, “is fond of freedom and because of that I’m happy!”

On the corner of Valiasr Street and Motohari Avenue, members of a small group are holding up card boards with texts and slogans calling for “Peace”, “Freedom of the Press”, “Against Sexual Discrimination,” “Against Religious Discrimination” which they show to passersby.

The group exists of a psychologist, an architect and some others and seem to know each other intimately.

“We have a lot of demands,” says one of them. But when she wants to start explaining in more detail what their wishes are, two plain clothes men approach this reporter’s translator, demanding that recording devices are switched off, and “suggesting” a quick return to the hotel.

The action makes one wonder how far Iranian authorities will allow the growing demands for more freedoms to continue, and if the spontaneous outpour of hope for a better future expressed after president Hassan Rouhani’s victory is justified.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.