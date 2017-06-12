Qatar’s 2022 World Cup not under threat, Fifa president

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Making cities safe for women
A woman crosses a street in front of the Tuileries Gardens in Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h33 GMT
  • 17h00 - 19h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/11 17h00 GMT
  • 19h00 - 21h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/11 19h00 GMT
  • 21h00 - 22h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/11 21h00 GMT
  • 22h00 - 00h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/11 22h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Making cities safe for women
  • media
    International report
    Same-sex marriage in the Faroe islands
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2017 French presidential poll scorecard
  • media
    International report
    What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Mansfarroll and Campana Project pay tribute to jazz great Dizzy …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Qatar Gulf United Arab Emirates Fifa

Qatar’s 2022 World Cup not under threat, Fifa president

By
media Fifa chief Gianni Infantino Reuters

The Saudi-led diplomatic campaign against Qatar should not be a threat to the Gulf state hosting of the 2022 World Cup, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said Sunday. He told Swiss newspaper Le Matin Dimanche that he expects the diplomatic situation to return to normal by the time the tournament is played.

 

Qatar currently finds itself in diplomatic isolation by fellow members of the Gulf Cooperation Council Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

They accuse Doha of interfering in their internal affairs and supporting groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and even Al Qaeda and the Al Nusra Front.

Asked if he believed that Qatar's hosting was in danger, Infantino replied "No,” but added that he did not want to speculate.

The Fifa head said that his organisation is “watching the situation” and that they are “in regular contact with the Qatari authorities”.

"The essential role of Fifa, as I understand it, is to deal with football and not to interfere in geopolitics," he said.

Qatari referee removed

But sports exchanges between Qatar and its fellow GCC member countries are at present hampered by the crisis.

On Saturday Fifa said it agreed to a request from the UAE for a Qatari to be removed as referee at a World Cup qualifier.

A referee from Singapore will be brought in for the UAE’s match against Thailand in Bangkok on 13 June. He will be assisted by a fellow Singaporean and two officials from Malaysia.

However, Fifa denied that the replacement was made as a result of the diplomatic spat, saying in a statement to The Associated Press that “the decision has been taken for sporting reasons and in view of the current geopolitical situation.”

Qatar will host the soccer World Cup between the 21 November and 18 December 2022 and is scheduled to organise multiple events covering a variety of sports in the period leading up to the tournament.

This year it is organising 72 events, of which 39 international competitions.
It has already hosted the 10th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup and an IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting, and a Fina Swimming World Cup is scheduled for September.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.