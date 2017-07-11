France, Egypt begin Cléopatre 2017 joint naval exercise

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Filming Madagascar’s lawless Red Zones
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer and Djokovic call for rule change on injured players
  • media
    World music matters
    Paris Afropunk fest: celebrating black excellence, open to all
  • media
    Culture in France
    Independent films highly represented at the Champs-Elysées Film …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
France ready to host 2024 Olympics, Macron in Lausanne

"France is ready" for the Olympics, President Emmanuel Macron said in Lausanne where he had gone to support the French bid to host the 2024 Games. "We've lost the race for the Games three times, we don't want to lose a fourth time," he added.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and bid copresident Tony Estanguet also spoke in favour at the International Olympics Committee in the Swiss city

Africa
Egypt France Military Mediterranean

France, Egypt begin Cléopatre 2017 joint naval exercise

By
media Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier (2nd L), Maj-Gen Montasser Mayhop (2nd R) sign a contract for 24 Rafales, with Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Reuters/The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

France and Egypt on Monday began joint military exercises in Egyptian waters as part of a "strengthening of cooperation" between the two countries' military forces, according to a statement.

The "Cleopatra 2017" manoeuvres follow last year's "Ramses 2016" exercises and are to last several days.

French and Egyptian Mistral warships, several frigates and F16 jet fighters are taking part, an Egyptian army spokesman said.

The exercises will take place in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

During a visit to Cairo in June, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the two countries had reaffirmed their shared point of view on the fight against terrorism.

Both France and Egypt are part of the US-led coalition of countries fighting the Islamic State armed group in Iraq and Syria and France has troops in Mali and other Sahel countries, where it has actively supported the creation of a force run by the G5 group of African countries to fight smuggling, people trafficking and armed Islamists.

Egypt is an important customer for French-built armaments.

Since 2015 it has bought 24 Rafale airplanes, a multimission FREMM frigate, 5.2-billion-euros-worth of missiles and two Mistrals worth about 950 million euros.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.