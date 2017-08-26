French ministers visit Iraq in support of IS fight

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Painting and dreaming, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part II
  • media
    International report
    Tourists flock to Israeli counterrorism boot camp
  • media
    International report
    Tango World Championships come to Buenos Aires
  • media
    International report
    South Sudan runs out of fuel
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Iraq France Islamic State

French ministers visit Iraq in support of IS fight

By
media French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly meet with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari in Baghdad, Iraq on 26 August, 2017. Reuters/Khalid al Mousily

The foreign and defence ministers of France will affirm their country's support in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) armed group during a visit to Baghdad on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly, who both arrived in the Iraqi capital on Friday evening, are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Their visit comes as Iraqi forces battle to seize the northern city of Tal Afar from IS following their July victory over the group in second city Mosul.

Speaking on the plane to Baghdad, Le Drian said Iraq faced the dual challenge of "a war that is coming to an end and the beginning of the stabilisation and reconstruction of the country".

The ministers will also meet Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani in Arbil, where they are to echo calls by Pentagon chief Jim Mattis for the postponement of next month's independence referendum.

France is a key member of a coalition backing Iraqi forces in their campaign to retake vast tracts of Iraq that the jihadists grabbed in a 2014 offensive.

French forces have carried out air and artillery strikes in support of Iraqi operations.

"As long as our common enemy has not been eradicated, France will continue to take part" in the campaign, Parly said.

France is keen to participate in the reconstruction of Iraq.

The cost of reconstruction has been estimated at between 590 to 840 billion euros.

The ministers are also set to discuss the fate of a small number of French jihadists captured by Iraqi forces, according to a French diplomatic source.

Paris says up to 700 French nationals are fighting for IS in Syria and Iraq, where around 300 French jihadists have been killed since 2014.

- with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.