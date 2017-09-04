Sanctions-hit Qatar hails French cooperation during FM visit

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Fighting urban air pollution with microalgae
The carbon sink has been installed in the 14th district of Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Fighting urban air pollution with microalgae
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My proudest achievement
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Falafel - where does it come from?
  • media
    International report
    Dance school in Senegal faces closure
  • media
    International report
    FC Barcelona coaches train young Argentinian players
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Qatar Middle East France Saudi Arabia

Sanctions-hit Qatar hails French cooperation during FM visit

By
media Qatar's Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani Reuters/Naseem Zeitoon

Qatar, which faces a blockade by its Saudi-led Gulf neighbours, said it wanted more economic cooperation with France during a visit by French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday.

Qatar wants to "increase economic cooperation" with France and is "satisfied" with security coordination, Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in a statement after meeting Le Drian.

Le Drian is a frequent visitor to Doha, which has faced a three-month campaign of sanctions by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrein and Egypt who accuse it of supporting "terrorist groups and individuals".

Qatar has made efforts to show that its relations with Western powers remain good.

Sheikh Mohamed repeated Qatar's support for Kuwait's mediation in the Gulf crisis, which shows no signs of abating.

He also expressed his satisfaction with security coordination with the French authorities in the field of "exchanging information" and with visits of officials to each others' countries.

Le Drian was instrumental in landing a deal for Qatar to buy 24 Rafale fighters from French weapons manufacturer Dassault, which has also sold the planes to Egypt.

France also does business with Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf states.

The two ministers discussed the conflicts in Syria and Libya, according to the statement.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.