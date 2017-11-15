French FM to visit Saudi as Macron calls for Hariri to return to Lebanon

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Has world forgotten Somalia's huge terror attack?
Members of the Somali diaspora in London react to the October 14, 2017 attack in Mogadishu, on Saturday November 4, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Has world forgotten Somalia's huge terror attack?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French butter crisis for some, vegan bakers say no problem
  • media
    International media
    What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
  • media
    Global Focus
    What's on the menu at this year's United Nations Climate Summit …
  • media
    International report
    Abu Dhabi fair drives UAE's art powerhouse ambitions
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Lebanon Saudi Arabia France Iran Saad Hariri

French FM to visit Saudi as Macron calls for Hariri to return to Lebanon

By
media President Emmanuel Macron (R) with Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Gebran Bassil (L) at the Elysée on Tuesday Reuters/Francois Mori

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday repeated his call for Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri to be able to return to his country. Le Drian was to meet Hariri on Thursday, an aide announced.

Le Drian was to meet Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday evening to discuss "all possible ways of resolving the present situation", Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament on Tuesday.

Philippe called for Hariri, who announced his resignation after apparently being sumlmoned to Riyadh on 4 November, to be able to "freely return" to his country to "clarify his situation in accordance with the Lebanese constitution".

Macron made the same appeal while receiving Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Gebran Bassil at the Elysée presidential palace on Tuesday.

Bassil "thanked France for its support for the Lebanese people and its active role in the crisis" and insisted on the necessity of Saad Hariri being able to go to Beirut in the next few days to make his resignation official, if he wishes it", an Elysée statement said.

"Saad Hariri is in an ambiguous and abnormal situation," Bassil said on leaving the Elysée.

Hariri said he would be returning to Beirut within the next two days in a tweet on Tuesday.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said he considered that Hariri was being held against his will in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

The situation was a human rights violation and the country could not wait indefinitely for the prime minister's return because the state much continue to function, he said.

The French president met Crown Prince Mohammed during a surprise visit to Riyadh while he was in the Middle East last week.

Countering Iran

When announcing his resignation, Hariri  accused Iran of sowing "sedition, devastation and destruction" in Lebanon, attacked the Shia-Muslim-based Hezbollah movement of being Tehran's "arm, not only in Lebanon but also in Arab countries" and said he feared for his life.

Hariri's father, Rafik, was killed by a car bomb in 2004.

France, which held the League of Nations mandate over Syria and Lebanon after the break-up of the Ottoman Empire following World War I, has contacts with all the country's confessional communities and political players.

Analysts say Macron intends to play a role in the crisis given US President Donald Trump's overt support for Crown Prince Mohammed's intention to counter Iranian influence and weaken Hezbollah with Israel's backing.

Former foreign affairs minister and prime minister Alain Juppé, a member of the opposition Republicans party, praised Macron's initiative this week.

"It's good that the president is rolling up his sleeves and playing the role of mediator," he said. "Perhaps that could work."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.