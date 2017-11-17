UN stalemate buries Syria chemical attack report

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Louvre Abu Dhabi opens to forge international cultural connections
The Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Mississippi pew rockers Como Mamas bring gospel to Europe
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Has world forgotten Somalia's huge terror attack?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French butter crisis for some, vegan bakers say no problem
  • media
    International report
    Louvre Abu Dhabi opens to forge international cultural connections
  • media
    International media
    What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Syria Chemical weapons Russia Bashar al-Assad Sergei Lavrov

UN stalemate buries Syria chemical attack report

By
media Headquarters of the OPCW in The Hague Public domain/wikipedia

Japan asked the UN Security Council on Friday to renew a UN-led investigation of chemical weapons attacks in Syria for 30 days. The request came after Russia vetoed a US-drafted resolution that would have extended the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) for a year. A second Russian-proposed measure failed to win approval as well.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had supported a Bolivian-drafted document, which "contained all the necessary amendments that need to be introduced into the activities of the mechanism to ensure that it is honest and objective".

But that document was in turn vetoed by the US.

“The implication is that, for the time being, the ability to attribute the responsibility for the various chemical weapon attacks that have taken place in Syria since 2013, will be stopped,” says Jean Paul Zanders, head of Trench, an NGO that researches allegations of use of chemical weapons.

He points out that the actual investigation of the incidents on the ground are undertaken by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), based in The Hague.

This organisation is not part of the United Nations but directly responsible for the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

As such, the OPCW’s investigations on the ground will continue.

“In other words, material facts about chemical weapon attacks will continue to be collected and evidence already collected from past attacks will continue to be analysed,” says Zanders.

the Leadership Panel is confident that the Syrian Arab Republic is responsible for the release of sarin at Khan Shaykhun on 4 April 2017
Syria chemicals 17/11/2017 - by Jan van der Made Listen

The problem is that the JIM wrote a letter to the UN on 26 October that blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regrime for April's chemical attack at in the town of Khan Shaykhun.

The letter was leaked and published online by the investigative website Bellingcat, run by Eliot Higgins, a visiting research associate with King's College in London.

The letter says that, between 06.30 and 07.00 hours on 4 April 2017, "Aircraft of the Syrian Arab Republic was seen in the immediate vicinity of Khan Shaykhun."

Investigations found a crater from which sarin gas emanated. It had been created on the morning of 4 April 2017. This shape and depth of the crater indicated that it was caused by the impact of an aerial bomb travelling at high velocity.

Just after that time, the point-by-point forensic JIM argumentation continues, a large number of people were found to be affected by sarin and traces of the gas “continued to be present at the site of the crater 10 days after the incident [indicating] that a large amount of sarin was likely released.”

The evidence is consistent with the gas being dispersed via a chemical aerial bomb.

Moreover, the report says, the sarin identified in samples taken from Khan Shaykhun was found to have “most likely been made with a precursor from the original stockpile of the Syrian Arab Republic”, leading to the statement that the JIM “Leadership Panel is confident that the Syrian Arab Republic is responsible for the release of sarin at Khan Shaykhun on 4 April 2017.”

The letter was directed to UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres and signed by Edmund Mulet, head of the OPCW-UN JIM, as well as Judy Cheng-Hopkins and Stefan Mogl of the JIM’s Leadership Panel.

But with the mandate of JIM now stopped, it remains to be seen if its conclusions will ever be made official, meaning that the Syrian regime may never have to answer to the conclusions about its use of chemical weapons.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.