Hariri welcomed to Paris by Macron as sitting prime minister

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Should Britian apologise for the Balfour declaration?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
  • media
    World music matters
    Mississippi pew rockers Como Mamas bring gospel to Europe
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Has world forgotten Somalia's huge terror attack?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French butter crisis for some, vegan bakers say no problem
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Lebanon France Saudi Arabia Iran Saad Hariri Middle East

Hariri welcomed to Paris by Macron as sitting prime minister

By
media French Presient Emmanuel Macron greets Lebanon's Saad Hariri at the Elysée Palace on Saturday Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Saad Hariri to the Elysée Palace on Saturday "with all the honours due to a prime minister", an official statement said. Hariri flew into Paris earlier in the day from Saudi Arabia, where he had announced his resignation, giving rise to speculation that he did so under pressure.

Macron greeted Hariri warmly before the pair posed for photographs on the steps of the French presidential palace.

They then held a brief meeting before lunching together in the company of their wives, Brigitte and Lara, and Hariri's elder son, Houssam, who has flown in from London.

Macron on Friday said the invitation was "a friendly one, to discuss with him and welcome the prime minister of a friendly country", adding that he was being treated as his country's premier as long as "his resignation has not been recognised in his country because he has not gone there".

After lunching with Macron, Hariri confirmed he would travel to Beirut on Wednesday for the country's Independence Day and but did not confirm his resignation.

He said he would clarify his position after meeting President Michel Aoun there.

Return to Beirut

Earlier on Saturday Aoun thanked Macron for France's "action in favour of Lebanon", in a telephone conversation.

Aoun, who confirmed that Hariri would be in Beirut on Wednesday, is a Maronite Christian, whose Free Patriotic Movement is in an alliance with the Shia-Muslim Hezbollah militia.

In his resignation statement, Hariri denounced Hezbullah's "grip" on Lebanon and accused it of being a tool of Iran.

Aoun refused to accept the prime minister's resignation, insisting that he must declare his intentions while on Lebanese soil and insinuating that it was done under Saudi pressure.

Saudi face saved, Iran angered

Hariri is a Saudi citizen and has investments in Saudi Arabia.

His family owns a substantial amount of property in France.

Macron's intervention in the crisis has been widely praised as saving the Saudis' face while providing a possible solution to the situation in Lebanon.

The French government has angered Saudi Arabia's main regional rival, Iran, though.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday accused Tehran of "hegemonic ambitions" in the Middle East and expressed concern over its ballistic missile programme.

On Friday Macron called on Tehran to "less aggressive" and to clarify its ballistic strategy.

"It's not in Mr Macron's interests nor in France's to interfere in the affairs of the Islamic republic, which we are very sensitive about," Ali Akbar Velayati, the principal advisor of Supreme Guide Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Saturday, according to state-run media.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.