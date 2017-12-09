Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Jerusalem

Representatives from across the Arab world will convene in Cairo today, in an emergency meeting to discuss the status of Jerusalem.

The emergency session of the Arab League comes amidst rising tensions in the region after US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Our correspondent in Cairo, Ruth Michaelson says it looks likely that the League will unanimously condemn the move.

"Although it seems unlikely that the discussions will have an effect on individual states' dealings with Isreal or the US."

Trump said his defiant move -- making good on a 2016 presidential campaign pledge -- marks the start of a "new approach" to solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Friday two Palestinians were killed in Gaza in clashes with Israeli security forces, on a “day of rage” in protest against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, as thousands of Palestinians took to the streets there and in the West Bank, with similar protests taking place across the Muslim and Arab world.

Israel has long claimed all of Jerusalem as its capital; the Palestinians see the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.

The meeting in Cairo was called by Palestinian and Jordanian delegates both concerned by the potential escalation of violence.