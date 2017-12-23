What is Russia doing in Syria now?

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Merry Christmas!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City on wonder roll
  • media
    World music matters
    KasbaH rocks indie music festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Picture what it means to be a Chadian woman
  • media
    International report
    Battling to protect Gorée Island's legacy of slavery
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Russia Syria Iran

What is Russia doing in Syria now?

By
media Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a ceremony to unveil a commemorative plaque, dedicated to Russian former ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was assassinated in 2016, in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Steffan de Mistura, the UN envoy to Syria, met Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow yesterday, while the latest round of Syria peace talks are under way in the Kazakh capital Astana. Russia's parliament also ratified a deal to expand the country's naval facility in the Syrian port of Tartus. All this raises new questions about what Russia wants in Syria.

Earlier this month, Russia ordered a partial withdrawal of armed forces from Syria, with President Vladimir Putin saying that, along with the Syrian army, Russia had "defeated" the "most lethal group of international terrorists", referring to the Islamic State group.

"They are trying to stay in Syria," says Mathieu Boulegue, Russia expert at Chatham House in London. "They are withdrawing the heavy fighting element but they certainly are keeping [...] a heavy military presence in the region."

Keeping the US out

Moscow has had the Tartus base since 1971, and now it's the only base Russia has outside the former Soviet Union.

Keeping this base is key in Russia’s competition with the US for power in the Middle East, Boulege suggests. "You have the unequivocal and primary goal of the Russian military intervention: to counter US military intervention." And with a strengthened Tartus base, "Russia will keep access for its forces in the region.

The Iranian factor

It’s worth noting that Iran is another country with a big presence in Syria and a delegation in Astana. Moscow and Tehran have backed the same side in the Syrian Civil War, supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government.

That's while, along with Turkey, Russia and Iran have brokered eight rounds of peace talks in Astana, including this one.

But Yossi Mekelberg, Middle East expert at Regent's University London, argues that "until they got the upper hand militarily, Russia was important for Iran and vice versa. But, essentially, they are rivals, and Russia would like to see a decrease in Iranian influence."

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.