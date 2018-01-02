Death toll from Iran protests rises to 21

RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h33 GMT
Middle East
Iran Protests Hassan Rohani

Death toll from Iran protests rises to 21

By
media An image grab taken from a handout video released by Iran's Mehr News agency reportedly shows a group of men pulling at a fence in a street in Tehran on December 30, 2017. Handout / MEHR NEWS / AFP

Nine people were killed overnight in unrest in the Isfahan region of central Iran, the state broadcaster reported on Tuesday. This brings the estimated death toll from five days of protest to 21.

Six protesters were killed in clashes with security forces as they tried to storm a police station in the town of Qahderijan, which has a population of around 30,000, the broadcaster said.

A member of the Revolutionary Guards was killed in nearby Kahriz Sang, and a passerby in the town of Kahriz Sang.

Around 100 people were arrested overnight in the same region, Iranian state television reported.

Earlier reports had already said a police officer was killed and three others injured in Najafabad after being shot with a hunting rifle.

About 450 people have been arrested in Tehran, officials said on Tuesday.

The capital has been less affected by the protests than smaller towns and cities.

Austerity sparked protests

Protests began last Thursday in second city Mashhad and quickly spread across the country.

Analysts blame the unrest on austerity measures introduced by President Hassan Rouhani since he came to power in 2013, including another round of welfare cuts and fuel price rises in the latest budget announced a few weeks ago.

At a cabinet meeting Sunday, Rouhani said government bodies must provide "space for criticism" but also warned protesters that violence was unacceptable.

Rouhani came to power in 2013 promising to mend the economy and ease social tensions but the high cost of living and 12 percent unemployment have left many feeling that progress is too slow.

The young are most affected, with as many as 40 percent out of work according to analysts, and rural areas particularly hard-hit.

"Even if quite a few people don't agree with the violence they've seen, they certainly understand where this is coming from," says Eric Randolphe, AFP's correspondent in Tehran.

Tension "has been bubbling away for a long time", he told RFI.

"Everybody understands the frustrations, especially of the young people.There is the feeling that the government has just not been responding adequately to issues such as high prices."

While denouncing the protests, the regime knows it has to improve living standards, Randolphe said.

"One official said on Monday that this was a proxy war against Iran. But everybody agrees, even on the conservative side, that something needs to be done about the economy."

Turkey warns against "external interventions"

Turkey on Tuesday said that "common sense should prevail to prevent any escalation."

 "Turkey is concerned by news the protests in Iran ... are spreading, causing casualties and also the fact that some public buildings were damaged," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We believe that violence and provocations should be avoided," it said, warning against "external interventions."

